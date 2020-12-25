Friday, December 25, 2020
Friday, December 25, 2020
NEWS FLASH

Fireman Down in Middletown House Blaze, Evacuations Underway

By Your Content Staff
Modified

A firefighter in Delaware County, is said to have been injured during a fire Christmas morning, Your Content is learning.

The fire erupted at 31 Rampart East in Middletown, Twp.

Law enforcement sources on location say at-least three people were taken to a nearby hospital—including two firefighters.

Developing now… Details to follow.

