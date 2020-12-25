Friday, December 25, 2020
Friday, December 25, 2020
News Tip?
NEWS FLASH

Nashville Bomb RV Played Countdown to Explosion

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

Nashville explosion: RV played recording saying bomb would detonate minutes before explosion, Your Content has been told.

Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department were responding to a call of shots fired Friday morning when they came upon an RV parked in front of an AT&T building at 166 2nd Avenue North, according to police spokesman Don Aaron. Police saw no immediate evidence of shots fired, Aaron said in a news conference, but something about the RV prompted the officers to request the department’s hazardous devices unit. The bomb squad was responding to the downtown area when the RV exploded at 6:30 a.m. CT, Aaron said.

However, Your Content can now report an audio device alerted nearby would-be victims that a bomb would soon detonate … playing a countdown.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
19,141,356
confirmed cases
Updated on December 25, 2020 1:13 pm
united states
337,399
deaths
Updated on December 25, 2020 1:13 pm
united states
7,584,468
active
Updated on December 25, 2020 1:13 pm
united states
11,219,489
recovered
Updated on December 25, 2020 1:13 pm
World
80,015,430
confirmed cases
Updated on December 25, 2020 1:13 pm
world
1,753,997
deaths
Updated on December 25, 2020 1:13 pm
world
22,399,854
active
Updated on December 25, 2020 1:13 pm
world
55,861,579
recovered
Updated on December 25, 2020 1:13 pm

Related Articles

NEWS FLASH

Fireman Down in Middletown House Blaze, Evacuations Underway

Your Content Staff - 0
A firefighter in Delaware County, is said to have been injured during a fire...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Explosion Shakes Nashville, Feds Probe ‘Intentional Act’ of Terrorism

Your Content Staff - 0
A large explosion in downtown Nashville Friday morning is under investigation by police and...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Photo: Merry Christmas from President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump

Your Content Staff - 1
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump pose for their official Christmas portrait.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.