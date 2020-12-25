Nashville Bomb RV Played Countdown to Explosion

Nashville explosion: RV played recording saying bomb would detonate minutes before explosion, Your Content has been told.

Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department were responding to a call of shots fired Friday morning when they came upon an RV parked in front of an AT&T building at 166 2nd Avenue North, according to police spokesman Don Aaron. Police saw no immediate evidence of shots fired, Aaron said in a news conference, but something about the RV prompted the officers to request the department’s hazardous devices unit. The bomb squad was responding to the downtown area when the RV exploded at 6:30 a.m. CT, Aaron said.

However, Your Content can now report an audio device alerted nearby would-be victims that a bomb would soon detonate … playing a countdown.