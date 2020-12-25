Friday, December 25, 2020
NEWS FLASH

Nashville Mayor Issues Curfew Due to Terrorist Bombing

Mayor John Cooper signed Executive Order 12 on Friday to issue a state of civil emergency for part of downtown Nashville affected by an early Christmas morning explosion, Your Content has learned.

