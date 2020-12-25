Police in Cincinnati Locate Suspicious RV, Bomb Squad Clears Situation

Authorities were investigating a ‘suspicious vehicle’ in downtown Cincinnati Friday evening, and Your Content has learned the situation was cleared.
An RV with its engine running was reported to the Cincinnati Police by the security detail at the Federal building.
This comes after an RV explosion incident that took place in Nashville this morning that injured three, reports WHIO.
According to Cincinnati police spokesperson Sgt. Eric Franz, based on the explosion incident in Nashville, the police are using Explosive Detection K-9′s to clear the scene out of an abundance of caution.
