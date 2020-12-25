Friday, December 25, 2020
Friday, December 25, 2020
News Tip?
📸: Your Content Breaking News Illustration
NEWS FLASH

Police in Cincinnati Locate Suspicious RV, Bomb Squad Clears Situation

By Jonathan Lee Riches
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

Authorities were investigating a ‘suspicious vehicle’ in downtown Cincinnati Friday evening, and Your Content has learned the situation was cleared.

An RV with its engine running was reported to the Cincinnati Police by the security detail at the Federal building.

This comes after an RV explosion incident that took place in Nashville this morning that injured three, reports WHIO.

According to Cincinnati police spokesperson Sgt. Eric Franz, based on the explosion incident in Nashville, the police are using Explosive Detection K-9′s to clear the scene out of an abundance of caution.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
19,209,302
confirmed cases
Updated on December 25, 2020 7:19 pm
united states
338,263
deaths
Updated on December 25, 2020 7:19 pm
united states
7,613,451
active
Updated on December 25, 2020 7:19 pm
united states
11,257,588
recovered
Updated on December 25, 2020 7:19 pm
World
80,188,407
confirmed cases
Updated on December 25, 2020 7:19 pm
world
1,756,843
deaths
Updated on December 25, 2020 7:19 pm
world
22,461,805
active
Updated on December 25, 2020 7:19 pm
world
55,969,759
recovered
Updated on December 25, 2020 7:19 pm

Related Articles

NEWS FLASH

Nashville Mayor Issues Curfew Due to Terrorist Bombing

Your Content Staff - 0
Mayor John Cooper signed Executive Order 12 on Friday to issue a state of...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

AP: FBI Finds Human Remains in the Vicinity of the Nashville Christmas Bombing

Associated Press - 0
Authorities have found human remains in the vicinity of the explosion in downtown Nashville,...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

PHOTO: FBI Search for Terrorist Who Drove RV That EXPLODED In Downtown Nashville

Your Content Staff - 0
Feds have released the photo of the RV used for the Nashville Christmas bombing....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.