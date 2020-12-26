Saturday, December 26, 2020
At-least 3 Dead, Several Injured After Gunman Opens Fire in Rockford Bowling Alley: Killer In Custody

By Your Content Staff
Three people are dead and at least three others injured after a person opened fire at random in a bowling alley in Rockford, Illinois, on Saturday evening.

The shooting took place at Don Carter Lanes just before 7 p.m. local time, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Police said a person of interest has been taken into custody.

“When officers arrived on scene, the shooter was still in the building,” Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said at a briefing. “No officers fired their weapons we know of at this point, but the individual that we believe is responsible, and the only individual we believe at this point to be involved, we may have in custody. But it’s still to be determined.”

