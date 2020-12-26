Saturday, December 26, 2020
Saturday, December 26, 2020
News Tip?
NEWS FLASH

Nashville Christmas Bomber Anthony Quinn Warner ‘Likely Dead’ Due to Blast

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

Nashville bomber Anthony Quinn Warner has died, according to FOX 17, Your Content has learned.

Sources speaking with FOX 17 News Nashville state the leading theory for investigators involved in the Christmas Day bombing is the suspect died in yesterday’s explosion.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
19,430,501
confirmed cases
Updated on December 26, 2020 8:34 pm
united states
339,901
deaths
Updated on December 26, 2020 8:34 pm
united states
7,684,477
active
Updated on December 26, 2020 8:34 pm
united states
11,406,123
recovered
Updated on December 26, 2020 8:34 pm
World
80,705,742
confirmed cases
Updated on December 26, 2020 8:34 pm
world
1,764,329
deaths
Updated on December 26, 2020 8:34 pm
world
22,533,555
active
Updated on December 26, 2020 8:34 pm
world
56,407,858
recovered
Updated on December 26, 2020 8:34 pm

Related Articles

NEWS FLASH

Canada Detects FIRST Coronavirus Variant Cases

Your Content Staff - 0
Health officials say that the first two cases of a new variant of COVID-19...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Anthony Quinn Warner Sought by FBI for Nashville Christmas Day RV Bombing

Your Content Staff - 0
Police have identified a man who owned an RV similar to the one that blew up on a Nashville street Christmas morning.
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Police in Cincinnati Locate Suspicious RV, Bomb Squad Clears Situation

Jonathan Lee Riches - 0
Authorities are investigating a ‘suspicious vehicle’ in downtown Cincinnati Friday evening.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.