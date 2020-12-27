Sunday, December 27, 2020
Sunday, December 27, 2020
News Tip?
FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump speak to reporters before leaving the White House in Washington. A federal judge in Los Angeles Tuesday, Jan. 22, appeared inclined to toss out a lawsuit against Trump by porn actress Stormy Daniels that seeks to tear up a hush-money settlement about their alleged affair. Her attorney Michael Avenatti argued the case should continue because he wanted to take sworn statements from Trump and Cohen. He plans to ask for legal fees. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
NEWS FLASH

President Trump Breaks Silence: ‘Voter Fraud Must Be Fixed,’ Vows for MUCH More Money

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

President Donald Trump broke his silence Sunday night—noting ‘voter fraud’ must be fixed at once, dubbing the virus ‘the China Virus,’ Your Content has learned.

President Trump’s Statement

“As President of the United States it is my responsibility to protect the people of our country from the economic devastation and hardship that was caused by the China Virus.

“I understand that many small businesses have been forced to close as a result of harsh actions by Democrat-run states. Many people are back to work, but my job is not done until everyone is back to work.

“Fortunately, as a result of my work with Congress in passing the CARES Act earlier this year, we avoided another Great Depression. Under my leadership, Project Warp Speed has been a tremendous success, my Administration and I developed a vaccine many years ahead of wildest expectations, and we are distributing these vaccines, and others soon coming, to millions of people.

“As President, I have told Congress that I want far less wasteful spending and more money going to the American people in the form of $2,000 checks per adult and $600 per child.

“As President I am demanding many rescissions under the Impoundment Control Act of 1974. The Act provides that, “whenever the President determines that all or part of any budget authority will not be required to carry out the full objectives or scope of programs for which it is provided, or that such budget authority should be rescinded for fiscal policy or other reasons (including termination of authorized projects or activities for which budget authority has been provided), the President shall transmit to both Houses of Congress a special message” describing the amount to be reserved, the relevant accounts, the reasons for the rescission, and the economic effects of the rescission. 2 U.S.C. § 683.

“I will sign the Omnibus and Covid package with a strong message that makes clear to Congress that wasteful items need to be removed. I will send back to Congress a redlined version, item by item, accompanied by the formal rescission request to Congress insisting that those funds be removed from the bill.

“I am signing this bill to restore unemployment benefits, stop evictions, provide rental assistance, add money for PPP, return our airline workers back to work, add substantially more money for vaccine distribution, and much more.

“On Monday the House will vote to increase payments to individuals from $600 to $2,000. Therefore, a family of four would receive $5,200. Additionally, Congress has promised that Section 230, which so unfairly benefits Big Tech at the expense of the American people, will be reviewed and either be terminated or substantially reformed.

“Likewise, the House and Senate have agreed to focus strongly on the very substantial voter fraud which took place in the November 3 Presidential election.

“The Senate will start the process for a vote that increases checks to $2,000, repeals Section 230, and starts an investigation into voter fraud.

“Big Tech must not get protections of Section 230!

“Voter Fraud must be fixed!

“Much more money is coming. I will never give up my fight for the American people!”

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
19,567,007
confirmed cases
Updated on December 27, 2020 7:45 pm
united states
341,128
deaths
Updated on December 27, 2020 7:45 pm
united states
7,731,132
active
Updated on December 27, 2020 7:45 pm
united states
11,494,747
recovered
Updated on December 27, 2020 7:45 pm
World
81,122,639
confirmed cases
Updated on December 27, 2020 7:45 pm
world
1,771,355
deaths
Updated on December 27, 2020 7:45 pm
world
22,560,442
active
Updated on December 27, 2020 7:45 pm
world
56,790,842
recovered
Updated on December 27, 2020 7:45 pm

Related Articles

NEWS FLASH

President Trump Will Sign Stimulus Bill

Your Content Staff - 0
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Tennessee Box Truck CLEARED by Authorities

Your Content Staff - 0
No explosives were found in a suspicious vehicle stopped by law enforcement nearby Lebanon State Park.
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Box Truck Playing RV Bomber Song, Police Close Tennessee Highway to Investigate

Your Content Staff - 0
Police in Rutherford and Wilson counties in Tennessee are investigating a white box truck.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.