Nashville nutcase Anthony Quinn Warner—who feds say is responsible for the Christmas bombing downtown—tapped mac before parking his explosive RV to only detonate it Christmas, Your Content has learned.

Warner’s motor home exploded at dawn on Friday soon after police, who were responding to reports of gunfire, heard music and an automated message emanating from the vehicle warning of a bomb. Police hurried to evacuate people in the area, and Warner is the only person known to have perished.

David Rausch, director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, said that Warner’s mother was cooperating with the multi-agency probe but that motive remained elusive.

He said Warner’s criminal history was limited to a marijuana charge.

“He was not on our radar,” Rausch told a news briefing on Monday. “We are all taking pieces of the puzzle, working to determine what the motivation was for this individual.”