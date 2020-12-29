2 People Found Dead in RV at San Jose Parking Lot

Two people were found dead overnight inside an RV parked outside a grocery store in a San Jose shopping center, Your Content has learned.
Police and fire personnel were summoned and found two adult males dead inside the RV. San Jose police said there were no indications of foul play and nothing suspicious to report, CBS Bay Area revealed.
The RV was parked outside a Grocery Outlet store in the Santa Teresa Marketplace on Santa Teresa Blvd. and Bernal Road in South San Jose.
