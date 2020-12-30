Elderly Man Found Shot to Death in Bed, Chester County Detectives Probe Overnight Homicide

Detectives with the Phoenixville Police Department and the Chester County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the shooting death of Ira Solomon, a 73-year-old male, at his residence in Phoenixville, PA. Police found the man at 401 Dayton St. on Dec. 29, 2020, at 12:52 p.m.; EMS responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.



Friends of the victim who were at the residence when police arrived reported finding the back door unlocked. Police found two 9mm spent shell casings in the kitchen, along with a miniature baseball bat near the victim’s body. Police also recovered the victim’s cell phone.

Pennsylvania State Police Troop J assisted detectives at the scene.



Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Phoenixville Detectives at 610-933-1180 x815 or Chester County Detectives at 610-344-6866.