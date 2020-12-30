Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Wednesday, December 30, 2020
News Tip?
📸: Your Content Illustration
NEWS FLASH

Pennsylvania to Reopen Jan. 5

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

Gov. Tom Wolf intends to lift restrictions that temporarily halted indoor dining, shuttered gyms, casinos, and theaters, and suspended in-person sports and extracurricular activities at schools, Your Content has learned.

The short-term closures, which Wolf imposed on Dec. 12 to slow soaring coronavirus cases and hospitalizations around the state, will expire as planned at 8 a.m. on Monday, according to sources familiar with the plan. Other mitigation rules, including mandatory mask-wearing, will remain in effect, Philly.com was first to reveal.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
20,034,309
confirmed cases
Updated on December 30, 2020 2:43 pm
united states
347,713
deaths
Updated on December 30, 2020 2:43 pm
united states
7,808,392
active
Updated on December 30, 2020 2:43 pm
united states
11,878,204
recovered
Updated on December 30, 2020 2:43 pm
World
82,763,270
confirmed cases
Updated on December 30, 2020 2:43 pm
world
1,805,684
deaths
Updated on December 30, 2020 2:43 pm
world
22,812,611
active
Updated on December 30, 2020 2:43 pm
world
58,144,975
recovered
Updated on December 30, 2020 2:43 pm

Related Articles

NEWS FLASH

Rich LA Lady Faces Mere 34 Year Prison Term for Allegedly Running Down 2 Boys, Killing Them

Your Content Staff - 0
A Los Angeles lady from a ritzy neighborhood faces four felony charges stemming from a deadly accident.
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Toddler, 3, and Pup Abandoned 2 Days Before Christmas in Ohio Cemetery by Merciless Parents

Your Content Staff - 0
The child chased after the car as it sped away from the Ohio cemetery after abandoning the boy and his pup.
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Elderly Man Found Shot to Death in Bed, Chester County Detectives Probe Overnight Homicide

Your Content Staff - 0
Detectives with the Phoenixville Police Department and the Chester County District Attorney’s Office are...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.