Pennsylvania to Reopen Jan. 5

Gov. Tom Wolf intends to lift restrictions that temporarily halted indoor dining, shuttered gyms, casinos, and theaters, and suspended in-person sports and extracurricular activities at schools, Your Content has learned.
The short-term closures, which Wolf imposed on Dec. 12 to slow soaring coronavirus cases and hospitalizations around the state, will expire as planned at 8 a.m. on Monday, according to sources familiar with the plan. Other mitigation rules, including mandatory mask-wearing, will remain in effect, Philly.com was first to reveal.
