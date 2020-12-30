Rebecca Grossman, Charged for Hit-and-Run DUI That Killed 2 Kids, Neighbors with Kardashians, Lori Loughlin

Lori Loughlin, Drake, and the Kardashian clan are just three neighbors to suspected California car killer Rebecca Grossman—who was released on $2 million bail for an alleged hit-and-run double homicide—will remain confined to her Hidden Hills posh prison palace, Your Content has learned.

Former “Full House” star Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, dropped $9.5 million on a modern-farmhouse-style home in Hidden Hills just before being sentenced for their role in a college admission bribery scheme.

As Your Content readers know, Rebecca Grossman, co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation, was charged with murder and other counts for allegedly running over two young boys in Westlake Village.

Rebecca Grossman will remain under home confinement as she awaits the preliminary hearing on Feb.16, 2021 for allegedly fleeing the scene of a fatal accident which resulted in the deaths of 8-year-old Jacob Iskander and his brother, 11-year-old Mark Iskander.

- Advertisement -

The Hidden Hills chateau—now serving as the non-profit entrepreneur’s posh prison palace—is valued at $7.6 million.

The astounding estate nestles comfortably amid one landscaped acre with mature plantings that would pose no interference risk to flight-risk monitoring devices.

French Montana has also taken ownership of a large mansion in LA‘s Hidden Hills which is home to members of former flame Khloe Kardashian‘s extended family.

The main feature is the mansion itself, complete with nine bedrooms, twelve bathrooms, a column lined porte-cochere entrance, heated floors and a poolside room featuring a walk around sunken wet bar.

From the huge entry that leads into a great room featuring a walk around sunken wet bar, massive stone fireplace, high ceilings, custom lighting and skylights.

A family friend said the mother had managed to get her two youngest children, including her daughter who was in a stroller, out of the way, but couldn’t get to the older boys in time.

Walnut flooring, plaster walls and steel framing surround the estate.

The upscale kitchen incudes a marble breakfast bar and top-of-the-range stainless steel appliances.

The property also has a games room, a den with fireplace, a formal dining room, a movie theater, a gym and a wine cellar.

Neighbor Kyle Jenner requested a restraining order against a neighborhood burglary suspect and suspected stalker who broke into a nearby home in the gate community in 2019.

According to reports, the creep was lurking around Kylie’s $12 million Hidden Hills home, and snooping around the BBQ area around 5 am—possibly looking for a key.

Mark died at the scene, while his younger brother Jacob was pronounced dead at a hospital, NBC Los Angeles reported.

Grossman was arrested the night of the crash but was released on Oct. 1 after posting bond, county inmate records show. Her bail had been set at $2 million, the Sheriff’s Department previously said.

Grossman is the wife of Dr. Peter Grossman, who is the director of the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills and son of the center’s late founder, A. Richard Grossman. Rebecca Grossman is also co-founder and chairwoman of the Grossman Burn Foundation, and the former publisher of Westlake Magazine.

After Rebecca Grossman hit the siblings, one of the boys was carried on the hood of her car for more than 100 feet, the Daily Mail reported.

When she hit the brakes the child rolled off onto the ground, and police allege she ran over him again as she sped away.

It’s understood Grossman left the scene before pulling over a mile-and-a-half away.

Mark died at the scene, The US Sun reported, while Jacob lived for a few more hours before tragically succumbing to his injuries in hospital.

Grossman, 57, was arrested and charged on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and DUI and her bail was set at $2million. She posted bond and was released early Thursday.

The pop star Miley Cyrus rejoined the gated community of Hidden Hills this summer. The chart-topper scooped up a remodeled home for just under $5 million, Variety reported.

Cyrus, the “Midnight Sky” songstress, recorded a sweet deal in the San Fernando Valley region. The home initially came on the market last year for $5,449,000, before quickly dropping to $5,099,000. Cyrus managed to eke out another discount when she purchased the home, which had spent about a year on the market.

‘Dawson’s Creek’ star Katie Holmes lives in Hidden Hills with her 14-year-old daughter, Suri, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise. The couple had been married for 6 years before Holmes filed for divorced, and gained custody of their daughter.

The non-profit Los Angeles resident dons both indoor and outdoor in ground pools and a five-car garage.

The floor plan includes 8 bedrooms in the main house plus an attached guest house with a kitchenette, bedroom and bath.

According to multiple reports, Grossman is not cooperating with police as they investigate the circumstances that led her to hit the kids.

The senseless deaths of the Iskander boys has rocked the community, with people leaving flowers at the scene of the crash on Wednesday and Thursday.

Rebecca Grossman is best known as co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation, and is the wife of Dr. Peter Grossman, director of the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills, California.

A prominent philanthropist and socialite, she is also the former publisher of Westlake magazine.

An extra-long table in the elegant dining room calls out for group meals with new friends you’ll be comfortable spending the rest of your days with.

Jacob and Mark were both members of the Archangel Michael Coptic Orthodox Church, where they served as deacons. The church released a statement after news broke that Rebecca Grossman had hit the kids.

The beautiful side by side kitchens have a total of 3 sinks, 4 ovens and a 7 burner cooktop. There is also a butlers pantry and a huge food pantry.

Just next-door to the non-profit murder suspect sits a 25,000 square foot mansion that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith call home.

The property has 9 bedrooms and sits on 150 acres of land. It took 7 years to build the home, with construction starting in 2003.

According to the Grossman Burn Foundation’s website, Rebecca Grossman co-founded the entity with her husband, Medical Director of Grossman Burn Centers Peter Grossman.

GBF is a nonprofit organization headquartered in Los Angeles County that seeks to provide “burn prevention education and self-sustainable burn treatment communities.”

Grossman is the publisher and editor-in-chief of the “west coast luxury publications” Westlake Magazine, West Luxury Magazine and Paragon Healthy Lifestyles Magazine, according to her bio on the GBF website.

She has also “worked extensively in the healthcare field for over two decades as a researcher, journalist, and marketing executive,” the site claims. “She owned and operated a medical marketing business, Medi-Marketing and Associates, and later founded Advanced Laser Specialist, Inc.”

Grossman had a prior stint as a guest host on a weekly morning news segment for ABC7 Eyewitness News called “Stop The Clock,” according to the site.

The master bedroom is described as being ‘like no other’ thanks to its plush furniture and immense walk-in closet that was perfect for any avid fashionista.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the boys’ parents and siblings witnessed the crash. “The children were walking with their family. It is a very tragic situation. The mother and father were able to pull the other two children back in time, and the vehicle struck the two other children,” Captain Salvador Becerra told ABC7.

Grossman, 57, was arrested Sept. 29 after police said she struck and killed Mark Iskander, 11, and his 9-year-old brother, Jacob, as they crossed the street with their family in LA’s Westlake Village, the Post reports.

On October 1, Grossman was released on bond shortly after midnight, according to Los Angeles County sheriff’s jail records.

Grossman, the former publisher of Westlake Magazine and wife of prominent plastic surgeon Peter Grossman, has been hit with the felony charges, KTLA-TV said Wednesday.

She is charged with two counts each of murder and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, the station said.

Grossman also faces one count of hit-and-run driving resulting in death.

Authorities said at the time of the incident that speeding and alcohol were both factors.

If you prefer to do your cooking outside, there is also a barbecue station with a grill and numerous tables in the spacious outdoor area, that also has two large pools—one indoor and a second outdoor—surrounding by lush grounds that are perfect for children to play in and are completely private thanks to walls and mature shrubbery.

The lavish abode—constructed by Californians on the 10th and last year of the 1980s decade— boasts nine bedrooms, twelve bathrooms, a walk-out entertainment level featuring a full theatre, full bar, billiards and poker, and a wine cellar.

The home also features chic decor, a modern office with scenic views, twelve bathrooms and 1.13 acres of land. There is an office, media room, game room, library, pub with wet bar and wine closet and private gym with bath.

A one-of-a-kind triple trendy kitchen boasts modern lighting, floor to ceiling windows and sleek appliances, coupled with a 10-seater dining room table.

The boys were crossing a three-way intersection with six family members, including their parents, at the time of the fatal incident.

Cops said the boys’ mother tried to pull the children back, including a toddler in a stroller, but was unable to save her two young sons.

Mark Iskander died at the scene and his brother at a nearby hospital, police said.

Police said Grossman drove for about a quarter-mile before pulling over.

She was due to be arraigned Wednesday, NBC in Los Angeles said.

The Hidden Hills villa also features Cathedral-vaulted and coffered ceilings nearing ten feet in height with crown moldings detailed to perfection.

Reportedly, the sheriff’s officials believed that speed and alcohol were contributing factors to this devastating crash.

It also appears that one of the victims was carried over a hundred feet down the road on the hood of Grossman’s vehicle. When she slammed on her brakes, the young boy rolled off and landed in the street. Grossman then proceeded to inhumanely run him over, leaving him there, before fleeing the scene of the crime.

Mark Iskander, 11, and 8-year-old Jacob Iskander were crossing the street in a marked crosswalk with their parents when they were struck. Sheriff’s officials said six family members were crossing the three-way intersection — which does not have a stoplight — when the mother heard a car speeding toward them and both parents reached out to protect two of their children.

The two boys were too far out in the intersection and were struck, the sheriff’s department said. The older boy died at the scene and his 8-year-old sibling died at a hospital.

Grossman is accused of leaving the scene before she stopped about one-quarter mile from the site of the crash when her engine cut out, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

She faces up to 34 years to life in state prison, if convicted.