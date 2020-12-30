Toddler, 3, and Pup Abandoned 2 Days Before Christmas in Ohio Cemetery by Merciless Parents

An outrageous Ohio duo abandoned their toddler son and dog at a nearby cemetery two days before Christmas, and witnesses say the child chased the car as it ditched him, Your Content has learned.

Chief David Centner of the Hinckley Police Department said on Christmas Eve that the child, believed to be about 3 1/2 years old, was doing well “in the loving home” of a Medina County foster family, reports FOX Carolina.

Police were called shortly after noon Wednesday to Hope Memorial Gardens Cemetery where a witness reported seeing a car speeding away and a little boy “running after the car followed by a dog.” Police said the boy told authorities his name was Tony and also told them his parents’ first names.

Centner invited members of the community to drop off gifts and on Christmas Eve posted a follow-up message thanking everyone “for your kindness, thoughts, prayers and overwhelming love.”

“Our lobby is full from the gifts that have been dropped off,” he said in a Facebook post. “I reached out to my friend Santa and tomorrow morning after he has finished his deliveries he is going to stop at HPD. We are going to load the sleigh and make one final stop to see a our little friend.”

Centner said the child’s parents had been identified and officers were working with the county children’s services agency but “a lot of questions” remained. He praised members of the community for offering to take the boy in or adopt him, the KHQA reported.

“All of you have renewed my faith and appreciation for the wonderful community we live in and that surrounds us,” he said. “All of you are truly the best! God Bless all of you.”

“While the investigation is still on going with a lot of questions still unanswered I want to assure everyone that Tony is doing very well in the loving home of a foster family here in Medina County.” Chief David P. Centner said.

“His Dad has been very cooperative with us and Children Services in the investigation.

“I would like to thank everyone for their kindness in wanting to buy Christmas presents for Tony, take him in and adopt him. You all are amazing people and why we have such a great community here in Hinckley, all of Medina County and beyond.

A witness told police she had stopped at the cemetery and observed a medium blue mid-sized car parked semi blocking the drive in the northeast corner of the cemetery.

As she drove around the vehicle and stopped, she observed the vehicle drive away at a high rate of speed.

“It was then that she observed a little boy running after the car followed by a dog.” Chief Centner said.

“The vehicle left the cemetery and went west on SR303 towards Brunswick.”

The little boy was taken into protective custody and Medina County Children Services was contacted.