Thursday, December 31, 2020
Flags to Fly at Half-Staff Immediately to Honor Former Pa. Gov. Dick Thornburgh

In honor of former Pennsylvania Governor Dick Thornburgh, who passed away on Thursday, December 31, Governor Tom Wolf ordered the US and Commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds fly at half-staff immediately.

“Governor Thornburgh served our commonwealth and our nation with pride and distinction,” said Gov. Wolf. “His calm, grounded leadership was a hallmark of his governorship, and was critical to guiding Pennsylvania through the tumultuous days following the partial meltdown at Three Mile Island. Governor Thornburgh dedicated his life to public service, and his contributions to our commonwealth will not be forgotten. 

“Frances and I extend our deepest condolences to the Thornburgh family. The people of Pennsylvania mourn with you.”

The United States flag shall fly at half-staff until the date of interment, which has not yet been determined. The commonwealth flag has flown at half-staff since Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in honor of the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic and should continue to fly at half-staff until further notice.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.

Governor Wolf released the following statement on the loss of former Pennsylvania Governor Dick Thornburgh:

“Frances and I extend our deepest condolences to the Thornburgh family. Governor Dick Thornburgh was an unequaled public servant who devoted his life to caring for the people of our commonwealth and our nation.

“Governor Thornburgh served two terms as governor of Pennsylvania, and calm, grounded leadership was a hallmark of his governorship. He guided Pennsylvania through a tumultuous period in our commonwealth’s history following the partial meltdown at the Three Mile Island nuclear power station. His was a necessary and steady voice of calm in the midst of crisis.

“Governor Thornburgh also served in the United States Justice Department under five presidents, including three years as United States Attorney General. During his tenure, the office of the Attorney General used its power to advocate for the needs of vulnerable Americans and led the enactment of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“Governor Thornburgh dedicated his life to public service, and his contributions to our commonwealth and our nation will not be forgotten. All of Pennsylvania mourns the loss of one of our great public servants.”

