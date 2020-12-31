Florida Gov. DeSantis PANICS as first COVID-19 variant case surfaces in beachside county

Florida has evidence of the first identified case of the UK COVID-19 variant in Martin County, and Your Content has learned Gov. Ron DeSantis had a full-blown temper tantrum after hearing the news.
“Florida has evidence of the first identified case of the UK COVID-19 variant in Martin County.” the Florida Department of Health tweeted Thursday.
“The individual is a male in his 20s with no history of travel. The Department is working with the CDC on this investigation. We encourage all to continue practicing COVID-19 mitigation.”
