Florida Gov. DeSantis PANICS as first COVID-19 variant case surfaces in beachside county

Florida Gov. DeSantis as first COVID-19 variant case surfaces in beachside county

Florida has evidence of the first identified case of the UK COVID-19 variant in Martin County.

“Florida has evidence of the first identified case of the UK COVID-19 variant in Martin County.” the Florida Department of Health tweeted Thursday.

“The individual is a male in his 20s with no history of travel. The Department is working with the CDC on this investigation. We encourage all to continue practicing COVID-19 mitigation.”

USA
20,422,939
confirmed cases
Updated on December 31, 2020 7:56 pm
united states
353,751
deaths
Updated on December 31, 2020 7:56 pm
united states
7,954,646
active
Updated on December 31, 2020 7:56 pm
united states
12,114,542
recovered
Updated on December 31, 2020 7:56 pm
World
83,763,635
confirmed cases
Updated on December 31, 2020 7:56 pm
world
1,824,232
deaths
Updated on December 31, 2020 7:56 pm
world
23,128,307
active
Updated on December 31, 2020 7:56 pm
world
58,811,096
recovered
Updated on December 31, 2020 7:56 pm

