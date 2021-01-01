Inside the White House with President Trump: December 2020

President Donald Trump kept busy throughout December—and Your Content mapped out the best photos.

The National Christmas Tree is seen at President’s Park, the Ellipse of the White House Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (📸: Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)

Holiday lights decorate the President’s Park, on the Ellipse of the White House Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (📸: Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour)

President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks during the Presidential Medal of Freedom Ceremony for Lou Holtz Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in the Oval Office of the White House. (📸: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

Legendary football coach Lou Holtz attends his Presidential Medal of Freedom Ceremony Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in the Oval Office of the White House. (📸: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

President Donald J. Trump listens as Lou Holtz delivers remarks during the Presidential Medal of Freedom Ceremony Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in the Oval Office of the White House. (📸: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

President Donald J. Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Lou Holtz Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in the Oval Office of the White House. (📸: Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour)

Legendary football coach Lou Holtz holds his citation after being presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in the Oval Office of the White House. (📸: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump wave to guests and members of the press as they depart the South Portico entrance of the White House Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn to begin their trip to Georgia. (📸: Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour)

President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump wave to guests and members of the press as they walk across the South Lawn of the White House Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, before boarding Marine One to begin their trip to Georgia. (📸: Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour)

President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, to begin their trip to Georgia. (📸: Official White House Photo by A.J. Olnes)

Marine One carrying President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump lifts off from the South Lawn of the White House Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, for their flight to Joint Base Andrews, Md. (📸: Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour)

President Donald J. Trump, joined by First Lady Melania Trump, gives a fist pump as they disembark Air Force One Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Valdosta Regional Airport in Valdosta, Ga. (📸: Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

President Donald J. Trump, joined by First Lady Melania Trump, waves to members of the press as they walk across the South Lawn of the White House Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, concluding their trip to Valdosta, Ga. (📸: Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour)

President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk together in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, returning from their trip to Valdosta, Ga. (📸: Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour)

President Donald J. Trump is joined by Olympic wrestling champion Dan Gable and his family during the Presidential Medal of Freedom Ceremony for Gable Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in the Oval Office of the White House. (📸: Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour)

President Donald J. Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom citation to Dan Gable Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in the Oval Office of the White House. (📸: Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour)

President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks at the Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House. (📸: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

President Donald J. Trump, joined by Vice President Mike Pence and White House senior advisors, signs an Executive Order on Ensuring Access to United States Government COVID-19 Vaccines during the Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House. (📸: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

First Lady Melania Trump departs the South Portico entrance of the White House Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, en route to a Toys for Tots Christmas event at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C. (📸: Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

First Lady Melania Trump arrives to deliver remarks at a Toys for Tots Christmas event Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C. (📸: Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

First Lady Melania Trump greets children participating in a Toys for Tots Christmas event Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C. (📸: Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

First Lady Melania Trump helps sort gifts during a Toys for Tots Christmas event Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C. (📸: Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

First Lady Melania Trump talks with children writing Christmas cards to the troops during a Toys for Tots Christmas event Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C. (📸: Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

First Lady Melania Trump, joined by members of the United States Marines, hands out Be Best tote bags to children participating in a Toys for Tots Christmas event Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C. (📸: Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

Vice President Mike Pence poses for a photo with the participants of the 8th meeting of the National Space Council Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at the Apollo/Saturn V Center at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (📸: Official White House Photo by D. Myles Cullen)

President Donald J. Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, to begin his trip to the 121st Army-Navy football game at the United States Military Academy in West Point, N.Y. (📸: Official White House Photos by Tia Dufour)

President Donald J. Trump disembarks Air Force One at Stewart International Airport in Orange County, N.Y. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, en route to attend the 121st Army-Navy football game at the United States Military Academy in West Point, N.Y. (📸: Official White House Photos by Shealah Craighead)

President Donald J. Trump listens as he is introduced during the 121st Army-Navy football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Michie Stadium at the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y. (📸: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

President Donald J. Trump gives a fist pump to the crowd of cadets as he arrives to the 121st Army-Navy football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Michie Stadium at the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y. (📸: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

President Donald J. Trump, joined by acting Secretary of Defense Christopher C. Miller and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley, walks across the football field to participate in the coin toss before the start of the 121st Army-Navy football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Michie Stadium at the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y. (📸: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

President Donald J. Trump, joined by acting Secretary of Defense Christopher C. Miller, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley, and senior military officials, bows his head during the reading of the invocation before the start of the 121st Army-Navy football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Michie Stadium at the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y. (📸: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

President Donald J. Trump salutes during the National Anthem Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, before the start of the 121st Army-Navy football game at Michie Stadium at the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y. (📸: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

President Donald J. Trump participates in the coin toss during the 121st Army-Navy football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Michie Stadium at the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y. (📸: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

President Donald J. Trump tosses a coin in the air before the start of the 121st Army-Navy football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Michie Stadium at the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y. (📸: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

President Donald J. Trump joins United States Army cadets during the 121st Army-Navy football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Michie Stadium at the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y. (📸: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

President Donald J. Trump joins United States Army cadets during the 121st Army-Navy football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Michie Stadium at the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y. (📸: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

President Donald J. Trump points to cadets as he walks through Michie Stadium during the 121st Army-Navy football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y. (📸: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

United States Navy Cadets take selfies with President Donald J. Trump during the 121st Army-Navy football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Michie Stadium at the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y. (📸: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

President Donald J. Trump walks across the South Lawn after disembarking Marine One Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, returning from his trip to attend the Army-Navy football game in West Point, N.Y. (📸: Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour)

First Lady Melania Trump arrives to read Oliver the Ornament Meets Marley & Joan and Abbey with 8 year-old patient Sofia Martinez and 6 year-old patient Riley Whitney Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, during a Christmas visit to Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. (📸: Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

First Lady Melania Trump reads Oliver the Ornament Meets Marley & Joan and Abbey to 8 year-old patient Sofia Martinez and 6 year-old patient Riley Whitney Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, during a Christmas visit to Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. (📸: Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

First Lady Melania Trump gives Be Best bags to 8 year-old patient Sofia Martinez and 6 year-old patient Riley Whitney Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, during a Christmas visit to Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. (📸: Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet guests as they walk down the Grand Staircase of the White House Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, before delivering remarks at the Congressional Ball in the Grand Foyer. (📸: Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)

President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump applaud guests attending the Congressional Ball Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in the Grand Foyer of the White House. (📸: Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet guests attending the Congressional Ball Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in the Grand Foyer of the White House. (📸: Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)

First Lady Melania Trump, joined by President Donald J. Trump, delivers remarks during the Congressional Ball Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in the Grand Foyer of the White House. (📸: Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

President Donald J. Trump, joined by First Lady Melania Trump, delivers remarks during the Congressional Ball Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in the Grand Foyer of the White House. (📸: Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)

President Donald J. Trump, joined by First Lady Melania Trump and guests, signs H.R. 473 to Authorize the Every Word We Utter Monument in the District of Columbia Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in the Oval Office of the White House. (📸: Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

First Lady Melania Trump walks along the Colonnade of the White House Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, en route to the Residence. (📸: Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

Vice President Mike Pence and members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force participate in a video teleconference with Governors to discuss their partnership on the COVID-19 response and recovery Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in the White House Situation Room. (📸: Official White House Photo by D. Myles Cullen)

President Donald J. Trump signs Executive Grants of Clemency Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in the Oval Office of the White House. (📸: Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour)

President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart the Oval Office of the White House Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn to begin their trip to Florida. (📸: Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk across the South Lawn driveway of the White House Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, before boarding Marine One to begin their trip to Florida. (📸: Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk across the South Lawn of the White House Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, before boarding Marine One to begin their trip to Florida. (📸: Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk across the South Lawn of the White House Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, before boarding Marine One to begin their trip to Florida. (📸: Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md. Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, en route to Florida. (📸: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

First Lady Melania Trump participates in NORAD Santa Tracker phone calls placed to children on Christmas Eve Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. (📸: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)