Philadelphia Tops 500 Homicides in 2020 After Man Found Shot Dead in Woods Nearby Vehicle

The city of brotherly love has transformed into the city of blood and bullets—reaching a whopping 500 homicides in 2020, more than all of 2013 and 2014 combined.

The number of people killed last year — 499 as of late Thursday — is 40% higher than in 2019, and more than in all of 2013 and 2014 combined, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

The only time this amount of people were slain in the city was in 1990, when police reported 500 homicides as violence surged alongside an intensifying crack-cocaine epidemic, the Inquirer report continues.

Thought the city nearly dodged the grim milestone—a bizarre shooting ensued just before midnight Jan. 1—according to Action News who was first to report the overnight news.

A crash investigation on the Schuylkill Expressway took a major turn when police found two people inside a SUV with multiple gunshot wounds, the Philly network reported.

It happened around 11 p.m. Thursday, shortly before the start of the new year.