Mitch McConnell’s Home Vandalized Day After Pelosi Gets Hogs Head at Door

The Louisville home of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was reportedly vandalized overnight.

The vandals misspelled the demand for their stimulus.

According to WDRB, a message written on his front door in spray paint read, “[Weres] my money,” referring to the $2,000 stimulus checks that McConnell blocked this week.

