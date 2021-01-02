Saturday, January 2, 2021
Saturday, January 2, 2021
Mitch McConnell’s Home Vandalized Day After Pelosi Gets Hogs Head at Door

By Jonathan Lee Riches
The Louisville home of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was reportedly vandalized overnight.

The vandals misspelled the demand for their stimulus.

According to WDRB, a message written on his front door in spray paint read, “[Weres] my money,” referring to the $2,000 stimulus checks that McConnell blocked this week.

Your Content was first to reveal California vandals managed to spray paint Nancy Pelosi’s home and leave a severed pig’s head at the scene overnight on New Year.

