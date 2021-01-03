Americans ‘Strongly Encouraged to Refrain’ from Attending Biden Harris Inauguration, Plans for ‘Digital Parade’

The public is strongly encouraged to refrain from traveling to witness Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ swearing in, Your Content has learned.

“The footprint for inaugural events will be limited and activities like the parade will be reimagined. The swearing-in ceremony will be live streamed and broadcasted for the country and world to watch,” the Biden Inaugural Committee announced. “We will announce additional details and innovative ways Americans can participate in the inauguration in the coming weeks.

President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration will include a “virtual parade across America” consistent with crowd limits during the coronavirus era, organizers announced Sunday.