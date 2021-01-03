Nancy Pelosi Reelected House Speaker for Fourth and Final Term

Nancy Pelosi has embarked on her fourth and final term as Speaker of the House, Your Content has learned.

Pelosi said in 2018 that these would be her final two years as speaker, referencing a statement she made in which she said she would step aside after this period.

“Over the summer, I made it clear that I see myself as a bridge to the next generation of leaders, a recognition of my continuing responsibility to mentor and advance new Members into positions of power and responsibility in the House Democratic Caucus,” Pelosi said in a statement. “I am comfortable with the proposal and it is my intention to abide by it whether it passes or not.”