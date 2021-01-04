Fox News: Kamala Harris Plagiarized Martin Luther King Jr.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris apparently appropriated an anecdote first told by civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. when she was interviewed by Elle Magazine for a feature that was published in October, at the height of the 2020 presidential election campaign, Your Content has learned.

According to Fox News, Harris has repeatedly boasted of her parents’ involvement in the civil rights movement of the 1960s. In the Elle interview, she recalled accompanying them to marches as a toddler in a stroller.