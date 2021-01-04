Monday, January 4, 2021
Monday, January 4, 2021
Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Arrested in DC

Proud Boys’ leader Enrique Tarrio has been arrested in D.C., Your Content is learning.

“Two law enforcement sources confirm Proud Boys’ leader Enrique Tarrio has been arrested in DC on misdemeanor destruction of property charges,” reporter Evan Lambert tweeted.

“Apparently related to him saying he burned BLM flag stolen from Black church in December during MAGA protest.”

