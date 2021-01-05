Facebook Icon ‘Ozzy Man Reviews’ Extorted for $10K Over Video of Chinchilla Being Brushed

Facebook phenomenon ‘Ozzy Man Reviews’ is being extorted for $10,000 after a greedy foreigner claimed the Australian stole a video snippet from him for a review, Your Content has learned.
“Unfortunately, the Animals Relaxing #5 commentary was removed from FB because the page Go Animals issued a copyright takedown against me.” Ozzy Man said.
“I used 20 seconds of a video that was submitted to them once upon a time by an Instagram user (the chinchilla being brushed). My page is now skating on thin ice with the platform overall.
“Oh, and the admins of Go Animals want $10,000. What do ya reckon everyone? The market value of a chinchilla being brushed video is 10k yeah?”
