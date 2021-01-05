Facebook says Apple ‘may significantly limit marketing efforts’ despite demonetizing Your Content

Facebook denounced Apple’s alleged attempt to ‘limit marketing efforts’ months after demonetizing Your Content for no apparent reason.

As Your Content previously reported on Sept. 28, Facebook demonetized our publication for labeling members of Antifa ‘terrorists,’ calling child molesters ‘monsters’ and for not altering President Trump’s weekly rundowns sent by the White House.

Your Content is an accredited, registered not-for-profit news agency with two locations based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. It is published by Original Media Group Corporation.

In June, at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple announced product and policy changes that will impact data sharing across iOS.

According to Facebook, ‘the policy and the limits it places on advertising will harm the growth of businesses and the free internet.’

“We believe that free, ad-supported businesses have been essential to the growth and vitality of the internet, and that personalized ads and user privacy can coexist.” Facebook said in a statement.

“We support proactive privacy measures and data transparency, but we don’t agree with Apple’s policy changes.”

Our reporters have access to the White House, Department of State, United Nations New York, Department of Justice, and on both the Trump and Biden camps.

“With the rioting that is occurring in many of our cities around the country, the voices of peaceful and legitimate protests have been hijacked by violent radical elements,” United States Attorney General Bill Barr said on May 31.

Barr designated the group as a ‘terrorist organization’ in an official statement issued by the Department of Justice.

“Federal law enforcement actions will be directed at apprehending and charging the violent radical agitators who have hijacked peaceful protest and are engaged in violations of federal law.” said Barr.