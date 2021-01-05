Tuesday, January 5, 2021
Tuesday, January 5, 2021
News Tip?
FILE – In this May 25, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the commencement address at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. Zuckerberg says his “personal challenge” for 2018 is to fix Facebook. Zuckerberg wrote in a post Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, that he now wants to focus on protecting Facebook users from abuse, defending against interference by nation-states and “making sure that time spent on Facebook is time well spent.” (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
FILE – In this May 25, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the commencement address at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. Zuckerberg says his “personal challenge” for 2018 is to fix Facebook. Zuckerberg wrote in a post Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, that he now wants to focus on protecting Facebook users from abuse, defending against interference by nation-states and “making sure that time spent on Facebook is time well spent.” (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
NEWS FLASH

Facebook says Apple ‘may significantly limit marketing efforts’ despite demonetizing Your Content

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

Facebook denounced Apple’s alleged attempt to ‘limit marketing efforts’ months after demonetizing Your Content for no apparent reason.

As Your Content previously reported on Sept. 28, Facebook demonetized our publication for labeling members of Antifa ‘terrorists,’ calling child molesters ‘monsters’ and for not altering President Trump’s weekly rundowns sent by the White House.

Your Content is an accredited, registered not-for-profit news agency with two locations based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. It is published by Original Media Group Corporation.

In June, at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple announced product and policy changes that will impact data sharing across iOS.

- Advertisement -

According to Facebook, ‘the policy and the limits it places on advertising will harm the growth of businesses and the free internet.’

“We believe that free, ad-supported businesses have been essential to the growth and vitality of the internet, and that personalized ads and user privacy can coexist.” Facebook said in a statement.

“We support proactive privacy measures and data transparency, but we don’t agree with Apple’s policy changes.”

Our reporters have access to the White HouseDepartment of State, United Nations New York, Department of Justice, and on both the Trump and Biden camps. 

“With the rioting that is occurring in many of our cities around the country, the voices of peaceful and legitimate protests have been hijacked by violent radical elements,” United States Attorney General Bill Barr said on May 31. 

Barr designated the group as a ‘terrorist organization’ in an official statement issued by the Department of Justice.

“Federal law enforcement actions will be directed at apprehending and charging the violent radical agitators who have hijacked peaceful protest and are engaged in violations of federal law.” said Barr.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
21,578,606
confirmed cases
Updated on January 5, 2021 10:04 pm
united states
365,620
deaths
Updated on January 5, 2021 10:04 pm
united states
8,350,770
active
Updated on January 5, 2021 10:04 pm
united states
12,862,216
recovered
Updated on January 5, 2021 10:04 pm
World
86,832,019
confirmed cases
Updated on January 5, 2021 10:04 pm
world
1,875,451
deaths
Updated on January 5, 2021 10:04 pm
world
23,911,535
active
Updated on January 5, 2021 10:04 pm
world
61,045,033
recovered
Updated on January 5, 2021 10:04 pm

Related Articles

NEWS FLASH

World Health Organization Confirms China Refusing Entry to Epidemiologists

Your Content Staff - 0
The World Health Organization says China has blocked the arrival of a team investigating...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

George W. Bush to attend Biden inauguration: spokesman

Your Content Staff - 0
Developing now...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Dr. Dre in ICU after suffering brain aneurysm: TMZ

Your Content Staff - 0
Dr. Dre is at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after suffering a...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.