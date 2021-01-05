Tanya Roberts Dead at 65, Despite Previous Reckless Premature Reports

Tanya Roberts, who captivated James Bond in “A View to a Kill” and appeared in the sitcom “That ’70s Show,” has died, several hours after she was mistakenly declared dead by her publicist and her partner. She was 65.
Lance O’Brien, her companion of nearly two decades, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Cedars-Sinai Medical Center reached out to him on Monday at 9:30 p.m. PST to inform him that Roberts had passed away.
Your Content readers were first to know Tanya wasn’t dead Sunday, despite an international media firestorm declaring the star dead.
