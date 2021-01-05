Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Wednesday, January 6, 2021
World Health Organization Confirms China Refusing Entry to Epidemiologists
World Health Organization Confirms China Refusing Entry to Epidemiologists

By Anthony Loro » for Your Content
The World Health Organization says China has blocked the arrival of a team investigating the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, in a rare rebuke from the United Nations agency, Your Content is learning.

The WHO’s director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, expressed his dismay and said he had called on China to allow the team in.

“I’m very disappointed with this news, given that two members have already begun their journeys, and others were not able to travel at the last minute,” Tedros said.

“But I have been in contact with senior Chinese officials. And I have once again made made it clear that the mission is a priority for WHO and the international team.”

__
This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.

