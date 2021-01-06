Wednesday, January 6, 2021
NEWS FLASH

Bomb Located on Capitol Hill: NBC News

By Your Content Staff
Modified

At least one improvised explosive device has been found on Capitol Hill grounds, NBC reported moments ago, Your Content has learned.

“NBC News confirms at least one improvised explosive device has been found on the Capitol grounds. We are not yet sure where,” reported Nicholas Kjeldgaard.

“Pete Williams says the FBI, Homeland Security and DC Metro Police are all responding to the scene, in addition to the DC National Guard.”

