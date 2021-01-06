BREAKING: U.S. Capitol Stormed by Protesters

Protesters began charging the U.S. Capitol steps on Wednesday as Congress began counting the Electoral College votes, Your Content is learning.

The surge occurred after thousands poured into the nation’s capital to support President Donald Trump, and to protest the results of the 2020 election.

Thousands hopped over barriers placed at the steps of the Capitol, while lawmakers were certifying the Electoral College votes inside.

Video footage shows officers deploying pepper spray after the crowds began charging officers and moving towards the Capitol steps. The scene escalated as some protesters made physical contact with officers, and police responded with physical action.

Developing now.