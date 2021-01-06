Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Wednesday, January 6, 2021
News Tip?
NEWS FLASH

GRAPHIC VIDEO: Woman Shot Inside U.S. Capitol

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
21,759,684
confirmed cases
Updated on January 6, 2021 4:11 pm
united states
368,462
deaths
Updated on January 6, 2021 4:11 pm
united states
8,451,652
active
Updated on January 6, 2021 4:11 pm
united states
12,939,570
recovered
Updated on January 6, 2021 4:11 pm
World
87,394,049
confirmed cases
Updated on January 6, 2021 4:11 pm
world
1,885,917
deaths
Updated on January 6, 2021 4:11 pm
world
22,810,432
active
Updated on January 6, 2021 4:11 pm
world
62,697,700
recovered
Updated on January 6, 2021 4:11 pm

Related Articles

NEWS FLASH

Biden Calls on President Trump to ‘Get On National TV Now’ and Tell Protesters to Stand Down

Your Content Staff - 0
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Bomb Located on Capitol Hill: NBC News

Your Content Staff - 0
At least one improvised explosive device has been found on Capitol Hill grounds, NBC...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Philly Cop Sentenced to Over 14 Years Imprisonment for Distributing Child Porn While On Duty

Your Content Staff - 0
The former cop was sentenced to over 14 years imprisonment for distributing child pornography while on duty.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.