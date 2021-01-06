Shots Fired Inside U.S. Capitol After Nancy Pelosi Deploys National Guard, 1 Person Shot

Gunshots have erupted inside the U.S. Capitol after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi urged the National Guard to storm the premises, Your Content is learning.

The showdown involving police and protesters with guns drawn took place outside the body’s quarters, according to pool reporters, who did not immediately note any injuries or shots fired.

The National Guard was deployed to the U.S. Capitol after supporters of President Donald Trump breached the building Wednesday afternoon.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi requested troops after protesters stormed the building, prompting a lockdown.

This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with Your Content for the latest developments as they unfold.