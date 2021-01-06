Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Wednesday, January 6, 2021
News Tip?
NEWS FLASH

Shots Fired Inside U.S. Capitol After Nancy Pelosi Deploys National Guard, 1 Person Shot

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

Gunshots have erupted inside the U.S. Capitol after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi urged the National Guard to storm the premises, Your Content is learning.

The showdown involving police and protesters with guns drawn took place outside the body’s quarters, according to pool reporters, who did not immediately note any injuries or shots fired.

The National Guard was deployed to the U.S. Capitol after supporters of President Donald Trump breached the building Wednesday afternoon.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi requested troops after protesters stormed the building, prompting a lockdown.

- Advertisement -

This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with Your Content for the latest developments as they unfold.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
21,718,837
confirmed cases
Updated on January 6, 2021 3:11 pm
united states
367,944
deaths
Updated on January 6, 2021 3:11 pm
united states
8,432,963
active
Updated on January 6, 2021 3:11 pm
united states
12,917,930
recovered
Updated on January 6, 2021 3:11 pm
World
87,346,359
confirmed cases
Updated on January 6, 2021 3:11 pm
world
1,885,108
deaths
Updated on January 6, 2021 3:11 pm
world
22,785,445
active
Updated on January 6, 2021 3:11 pm
world
62,675,806
recovered
Updated on January 6, 2021 3:11 pm

Related Articles

NEWS FLASH

U.S. Secret Service rush VP Pence out: U.S. Capitol breached, at-least 6 demonstrators inside

Your Content Staff - 0
Vice President Mike Pence was ‘ushered out of the U.S. Capitol’ after multiple law...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

U.S. Capitol in LOCKDOWN Amid Protesters Storming Electoral College

Your Content Staff - 0
The US Capitol is on lockdown during a tense situation with demonstrators outside the...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

BREAKING: U.S. Capitol Stormed by Protesters

Your Content Staff - 0
Protesters began charging the U.S. Capitol steps on Wednesday as Congress began counting the Electoral College votes.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.