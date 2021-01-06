Thursday, January 7, 2021
Thursday, January 7, 2021
FILE PHOTO: Then U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks at his election night rally in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo
Twitter Suspends President Trump’s Account for 12 Hours, Threatens ‘Permanent Ban’

Twitter says it will lock Donald Trump’s Twitter account for 12 hours and says future violations of its policies will result in permanent suspension of his account

Developing now… Details to follow.

USA
21,857,616
confirmed cases
Updated on January 7, 2021 12:12 am
united states
369,990
deaths
Updated on January 7, 2021 12:12 am
united states
8,463,484
active
Updated on January 7, 2021 12:12 am
united states
13,024,142
recovered
Updated on January 7, 2021 12:12 am
World
87,640,097
confirmed cases
Updated on January 7, 2021 12:12 am
world
1,891,691
deaths
Updated on January 7, 2021 12:12 am
world
22,836,121
active
Updated on January 7, 2021 12:12 am
world
62,912,285
recovered
Updated on January 7, 2021 12:12 am

