President Trump Says He Has Not Seen VP Mike Pence: 'I Miss Him; He Did Not Test Positive’
VP Mike Pence to Defy President Trump

Defying President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday that he does not have the power to discard electoral votes that will make Democrat Joe Biden the next president on Jan. 20.LIVE: Congress convenes to confirm Biden’s electoral win over Trump

Pence said in a statement issued minutes before he was to begin presiding over a joint session of Congress to count those votes that it was “my considered judgement that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not.”

USA
21,654,673
confirmed cases
Updated on January 6, 2021 2:10 pm
united states
366,943
deaths
Updated on January 6, 2021 2:10 pm
united states
8,406,375
active
Updated on January 6, 2021 2:10 pm
united states
12,881,355
recovered
Updated on January 6, 2021 2:10 pm
World
87,270,719
confirmed cases
Updated on January 6, 2021 2:10 pm
world
1,883,913
deaths
Updated on January 6, 2021 2:10 pm
world
22,756,621
active
Updated on January 6, 2021 2:10 pm
world
62,630,185
recovered
Updated on January 6, 2021 2:10 pm

NEWS FLASH

BREAKING: U.S. Capitol Stormed by Protesters

Your Content Staff - 0
Protesters began charging the U.S. Capitol steps on Wednesday as Congress began counting the Electoral College votes.
NEWS FLASH

President Trump NOT conceding to Biden, hopes Pence will ‘do the right thing’

Your Content Staff - 0
NEWS FLASH

President Donald Trump Reveals 4,000 Ballots FOUND in Fulton County

Your Content Staff - 0
“Just happened to have found another 4000 ballots from Fulton County. Here we go!” said President Trump.
