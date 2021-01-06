White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews Resigns

White House deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews resigned Wednesday, becoming the third White House staffer to leave their position wake of protests and rioting on Capitol Hill.
“I was honored to serve in the Trump administration and proud of the policies we enacted,” Matthews said in a statement obtained by ABC News. “As someone who worked in the halls of Congress I was deeply disturbed by what I saw today. I’ll be stepping down from my role, effective immediately. Our nation needs a peaceful transfer of power.”
Earlier Wednesday, two of Melania Trump’s staffers announced their resignations.
