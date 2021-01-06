Woman Gunned Down at US Capitol Has Died, Curfew Enacted

One woman is now dead after being shot in the neck at the U.S. Capitol as dozens of supporters of President Donald Trump clashed with police, Your Content has learned.

Despite keeping quiet during the lawlessness in Minneapolis—former president George W. Bush broke his silence and decried the protesters ‘rioters,’ calling the scene ‘sickening and heartbreaking.’

