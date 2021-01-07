Modern Day Warrior with Fur Hat Pictured Amid Chaos at the Capitol ID’d as Prominent NYC Judge’s Son

The man with the ancient fur hat has been identified as the son of a prominent New York City judge, Your Content has learned.
Aaron Mostofsky, who told the Post Wednesday he’d come to protest a “stolen election,” was holding a police riot shield as a mob of rioters swarmed the building Wednesday.
Mostofsky is the son of Shlomo Mostofsky, a prominent figure in the Orthodox Jewish community, elected to the court last January, according to Gothamist, the Post revealed.
