President Trump reveals VP Pence simply ‘didn’t have the courage’ to protect U.S.

President Donald Trump scolded his former right-hand-man for not having ‘the courage to do what should have been done’ to prevent chaos at the Capitol and secure the election, Your Content has learned.

“Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify.” President Trump declared.

“USA demands the truth!”