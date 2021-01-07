Thursday, January 7, 2021
Thursday, January 7, 2021
News Tip?
President Trump Says He Has Not Seen VP Mike Pence: 'I Miss Him; He Did Not Test Positive’
📸: Your Content Illustration
CHAOS AT CAPITOL

President Trump reveals VP Pence simply ‘didn’t have the courage’ to protect U.S.

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

President Donald Trump scolded his former right-hand-man for not having ‘the courage to do what should have been done’ to prevent chaos at the Capitol and secure the election, Your Content has learned.

“Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify.” President Trump declared.

“USA demands the truth!”

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
22,132,045
confirmed cases
Updated on January 7, 2021 11:19 pm
united states
374,124
deaths
Updated on January 7, 2021 11:19 pm
united states
8,614,604
active
Updated on January 7, 2021 11:19 pm
united states
13,143,317
recovered
Updated on January 7, 2021 11:19 pm
World
88,499,938
confirmed cases
Updated on January 7, 2021 11:19 pm
world
1,906,693
deaths
Updated on January 7, 2021 11:19 pm
world
23,201,407
active
Updated on January 7, 2021 11:19 pm
world
63,391,838
recovered
Updated on January 7, 2021 11:19 pm

Related Articles

CHAOS AT CAPITOL

Man recalls moment cops told him to ‘have a good night’ in room full of weed amid chaos at Capitol

Your Content Staff - 0
"The cops were very cool, they’re like: ‘Hey guys have a good night.’ It’s really weird," the man told CNN, noting he found a weed-filled room.
Read more
CHAOS AT CAPITOL

Modern Day Warrior with Fur Hat Pictured Amid Chaos at the Capitol ID’d as Prominent NYC Judge’s Son

Your Content Staff - 0
The man donning fur is the son of Shlomo Mostofsky, a prominent New York City judge.
Read more
CHAOS AT CAPITOL

Capitol Police Chief to Resign Over Chaos at the Capitol

Your Content Staff - 0
The list of officials at the White House who are submitting their resignations following...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.