Thursday, January 7, 2021
In this undated photo made available by Stephen Smith, GOP primary candidate Madison Cawthorn participates in a debate at the Haywood County Courthouse in Waynesville, N.C. Cawthorn, 24, soundly defeated the preferred candidate of President Donald Trump. He defeated Lynda Bennett by a 2-1 margin. (Stephen Smith via AP)
Senator Madison Cawthorn Objects to Biden Presidency: ‘The Oath I took just days ago demands I speak out’

By Your Content Staff
Senator Madison Cawthorn stood up against the establishment overnight Thursday, Your Content has learned.

Cawthorn decried the overnight riots, calling them ‘cowardly and pathetic’ before hammering down on the Democratic party.

Your Content readers exclusively discovered Senators Marco Rubio, Mitch McConnell and Rick Scott were just three of a laundry web of Republicans who planned to sever ties with President Trump on Jan. 6 after being bankrolled by private prison executives—as we reported Jan. 2, 2021.

“They were cowardly and pathetic. I am not afraid to call it out. Madam Speaker the Oath I took just days ago demands I speak out for defense for a hallow document that safeguarded our Constitution for over 200 years.” Senator Cawthorn declared.

“I must object Our nation is a nation of resilience.”

Developing now…

