VP Mike Pence to Attend Joe Biden’s Inauguration on Jan. 20

Vice President Mike Pence is planning to attend the inauguration of Joe Biden on Jan. 20, Your Content is learning.

According to CNN—who also reports VP Pence severed ties with President Trump after chaos at the Capitol.

“Two sources familiar with the matter say the divide between President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence has deepened over the last 24 hours.” CNN reported.

“Trump is angry at Pence and Pence is disappointed and saddened by Trump, sources say.”

- Advertisement -

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.