Thursday, January 7, 2021
Thursday, January 7, 2021
News Tip?
Pence
U.S. Vice President-elect Mike Pence arrives at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, U.S. on December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
NEWS FLASH

VP Mike Pence to Attend Joe Biden’s Inauguration on Jan. 20

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

Vice President Mike Pence is planning to attend the inauguration of Joe Biden on Jan. 20, Your Content is learning.

According to CNN—who also reports VP Pence severed ties with President Trump after chaos at the Capitol.

“Two sources familiar with the matter say the divide between President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence has deepened over the last 24 hours.” CNN reported.

“Trump is angry at Pence and Pence is disappointed and saddened by Trump, sources say.”

- Advertisement -

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
22,005,067
confirmed cases
Updated on January 7, 2021 3:18 pm
united states
372,169
deaths
Updated on January 7, 2021 3:18 pm
united states
8,564,088
active
Updated on January 7, 2021 3:18 pm
united states
13,068,810
recovered
Updated on January 7, 2021 3:18 pm
World
88,198,639
confirmed cases
Updated on January 7, 2021 3:18 pm
world
1,901,164
deaths
Updated on January 7, 2021 3:18 pm
world
23,095,359
active
Updated on January 7, 2021 3:18 pm
world
63,202,116
recovered
Updated on January 7, 2021 3:18 pm

Related Articles

NEWS FLASH

Department of Defense to assist Biden ‘execute peaceful transition of power’ on Jan. 20

Your Content Staff - 0
The Department of Defense will assist during the Jan. 20 inauguration to ensure ‘a...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Lindsay Graham Shuts Down 25th Amendment Talks, Requests Task Force to Probe Chaos at Capitol

Your Content Staff - 0
Lindsey Graham says he won't ask for the 25th Amendment to be invoked and...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Amid Chaos at the Capitol, House Speaker Pelosi’s Podium Surfaces on eBay for $15K, Free Shipping

Your Content Staff - 0
A man attempted to cash in on a stolen podium baring the U.S. Capitol...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.