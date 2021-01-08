Despite several bans, Your Content to deliver President Trump’s uncensored remarks to safeguard First Amendment

In an effort to safeguard the First Amendment, Your Content will continue to provide the public access to President Donald Trump and his messages, in accordance with international law.

“We have to ask ourselves what direction we want to move in,” Your Content Chief Communications Officer and Senior Executive Director Anthony Loro said.

“We will not assist in formatting a polarization between over 70 million Americans who look to President Donald Trump during these difficult times. Your Content condemns what erupted at the U.S. Capitol.

“It is our responsibility to inform the public.”

Loro added: “As John F. Kennedy once said: ‘Without debate, without criticism no administration and no country can succeed and no republic can survive.’

“By censoring the President and essentially the U.S. Government—we are devaluing the office of the President of the United States, and Your Content will not partake in such censorship.

“We believe censoring President Trump will do nothing but spark more outrage and create a polarization.

“The White House will continue providing updates to members of the media—and Your Content will disseminate such information to the public.

“Knowingly or unwittingly, this censorship is sending a terrible message to over 70 million Americans who stand behind President Trump that their opinion doesn’t matter, and the solution is cutting him from their daily lives.

“Your Content will continue to cover President Donald Trump uninterrupted. He is a person of extreme public interest—and the leader of our Nation.”

Your Content Chief Content Officer and Editor-in-Chief Nik Hatziefstathiou noted: “Anyone who commits themselves to the principle of silencing the voice of the opposition will create an atmosphere where it’s citizens live in fear.”

“Republicans have arrested us and Democrats sue us—therefore, we don’t pick sides in politics.

“Emotions cannot alter editorial decisions. The Pennsylvania Attorney General is prosecuting us and that doesn’t deter our journalists from making his message available to our readers—the same goes for the President.”