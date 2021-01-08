Google ‘suspending’ Parler from platform

Google announced Friday it is suspending the app Parler from the Google Play Store, Your Content has learned.

“In order to protect user safety on Google Play, our long-standing policies require that apps displaying user-generated content have moderation policies and enforcement that removes egregious content like posts that incite violence,” Google said.

“All developers agree to these terms and we have reminded Parlor of this clear policy in recent months.

“We’re aware of continued posting in the Parler app that seeks to incite ongoing violence in the U.S.

“We recognize that there can be reasonable debate about content policies and that it can be difficult for apps to immediately remove all violative content, but for us to distribute an app through Google Play, we do require that apps implant robust moderation for egregious content.

“In light of this ongoing and urgent public safety threat, we are suspending the app’s listing from the Play Store until it addresses these issues.”