Friday, January 8, 2021
Friday, January 8, 2021
News Tip?
National security adviser General Michael Flynn delivers a statement daily briefing at the White House in Washington U.S., February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Featured

In an unprecedented move, Twitter has banned General Mike Flynn and Sidney Powell

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

Twitter on Friday removed the accounts of Michael Flynn, Sidney Powell and other high-profile officials of President Donald Trump, Your Content has learned.

The permanent bans are among the highest profile that the company has instituted as part of its efforts to crack down on ‘misinformation and calls for violence,’ reports NBC.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
22,360,623
confirmed cases
Updated on January 8, 2021 5:26 pm
united states
376,741
deaths
Updated on January 8, 2021 5:26 pm
united states
8,780,832
active
Updated on January 8, 2021 5:26 pm
united states
13,203,050
recovered
Updated on January 8, 2021 5:26 pm
World
89,210,379
confirmed cases
Updated on January 8, 2021 5:26 pm
world
1,918,903
deaths
Updated on January 8, 2021 5:26 pm
world
23,611,117
active
Updated on January 8, 2021 5:26 pm
world
63,680,359
recovered
Updated on January 8, 2021 5:26 pm

Related Articles

U.S.

MASKS OFF! Lindsay Graham RUSHED out of airport after calm group approached lawmaker

Jonathan Lee Riches - 0
Lindsay Graham was rushed out of an airport terminal by police after a group...
Read more
CHAOS AT CAPITOL

Amid Chaos at the Capitol, House Speaker Pelosi’s Podium Surfaces on eBay for $15K, Free Shipping

Your Content Staff - 0
Chinese natives flocked to the sight to cut a blank check—saying they ‘won't bargain as it has historic meaning.’
Read more
CHAOS AT CAPITOL

Marsha Blackburn to be unseated from office after chaos at the Capitol: ‘I voted for you, no more’

Your Content Staff - 0
Manipulative Marsha Blackburn has been labeled a traitor after citizens of Nashville decried the lawmaker.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.