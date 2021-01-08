Friday, January 8, 2021
CHAOS AT CAPITOL

Man who sat at Pelosi‘s desk arrested after chaos at the Capitol

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Richard Barnett, 60, of Gravette, Arkansas was arrested today in Bentonville, Arkansas on multiple criminal charges related to his alleged unlawful activities earlier this week at the U.S. Capitol Building where he was photographed with his feet up on a desk in the Speaker of the House of Representatives’ office.

Barnett is scheduled to make his initial appearance in federal court on Tuesday. He will ultimately be extradited to Washington, D.C.

“The shocking images of Mr. Barnett with his boots up on a desk in the Speaker of the House’s office on Wednesday was repulsive,” said Jeffrey A. Rosen, Acting Attorney General of the United States. “Those who are proven to have committed criminal acts during the storming of the Capitol will face justice.”

According to court documents, U.S. Capitol Police learned that an individual had entered the restricted office area of the Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and was photographed with his feet propped up on furniture. Those photos were circulated on numerous news media platforms which identified the individual as Barnett. A search of law enforcement databases confirmed that the individual in the news photographs did in fact appear to be Barnett.

“This case is just one in a number that demonstrate the brazen acts that were committed at the Capitol on Wednesday,” said Michael Sherwin, Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia. “My Office is committed to prosecuting all individuals who participated in these abhorrent acts to the fullest extent of the law.”

“The U.S. Capitol is one of the most iconic buildings in our country and a symbol of the Constitution and people we have sworn to protect, and its destruction will not be tolerated,” said Steven M. D’Antuono, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI Washington Field Office. “This arrest demonstrates to all individuals involved in January 6 incursion into the U.S. Capitol that the FBI will find you and hold you accountable for your crimes, no matter your location. We thank the FBI Little Rock Field Office for their quick assistance in bringing this perpetrator to justice.”

Barnett is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and theft of public money, property, or records. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of one year in prison. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

This case is being investigated by the U.S. Capitol Police and the FBI’s Washington Field Office, with the assistance of the Justice Department’s National Security Division and the FBI’s Little Rock Field Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicole McClain of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia is prosecuting the case.

A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

