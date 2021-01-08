Man with legs on Pelosi’s posh desk amid chaos at the Capitol turns self in to cops in Arkansas

The Department of Justice has arrested the man who put his feet up on Nancy Pelosi’s desk and a man who brought 11 Molotov cocktails, two handguns and an assault rifle to the Capitol on Wednesday, Your Content has learned.

The DoJ announced on a call with reporters on Friday afternoon that 15 people had been charged including Richard Barnett, 60.

Barnett was charged with unlawful entry. He was taken into custody at his home in Little Rock, Arkansas.