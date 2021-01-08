Friday, January 8, 2021
Friday, January 8, 2021
News Tip?
Suburban Philly Town in Delco to Target and IMPOUND Trump Signs on 9/11
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, on Thursday. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
NEWS FLASH

Twitter permanently bans President Donald Trump effective immediately

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

Twitter permanently suspends Trump from its platform, citing ‘risk of further incitement of violence.’

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
22,393,500
confirmed cases
Updated on January 8, 2021 6:26 pm
united states
377,088
deaths
Updated on January 8, 2021 6:26 pm
united states
8,804,819
active
Updated on January 8, 2021 6:26 pm
united states
13,211,593
recovered
Updated on January 8, 2021 6:26 pm
World
89,250,893
confirmed cases
Updated on January 8, 2021 6:26 pm
world
1,919,506
deaths
Updated on January 8, 2021 6:26 pm
world
23,618,564
active
Updated on January 8, 2021 6:26 pm
world
63,712,823
recovered
Updated on January 8, 2021 6:26 pm

Related Articles

NEWS FLASH

Kim Jong-un threatens United States amid Biden Harris swearing in, expands ‘nuclear arsenal’

Your Content Staff - 0
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has threatened to expand his nuclear arsenal in...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Kyle Rittenhouse’s lawyer, Lin Wood, banned from Twitter

Your Content Staff - 0
High-profile criminal defense attorney Lin Wood, who represents Kyle Rittenhouse, was banned from Twitter...
Read more
FLORIDA

Inmate escapes amid surgery prompting lockdown at Jackson Memorial Hospital

Your Content Staff - 0
Officers surrounded Jackson Memorial Hospital after an inmate attempted to escape.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.