Saturday, January 9, 2021
Amazon and Apple remove Parler app from web
Amazon and Apple remove Parler app from web, founder says they ‘prepared for it’

By Jonathan Lee Riches
Modified

Amazon kicked right-wing app Parler off its web hosting service, Your Content is learning.

The ban was announced by BuzzFeed, who reported Amazon on Saturday kicked Parler off its Web hosting services, claiming the app incited the chaos at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“Sunday (tomorrow) at midnight Amazon will be shutting off all of our servers in an attempt to completely remove free speech off the internet,” John Matze of Parler said.

“There is the possibility Parler will be unavailable on the internet for up to a week as we rebuild from scratch. We prepared for events like this by never relying on Amazons proprietary infrastructure and building bare metal products.”

“We will try our best to move to a new provider right now as we have many competing for our business, however, Amazon, Google and Apple purposefully did this as a coordinated effort knowing our options would be limited and knowing this would inflict the most damage right as President Trump was banned from tech companies.”

“This was a coordinated attack by the tech giants to kill competition in the market place. We were too successful too fast. You can expect the war on competition and free speech to continue, but don’t count us out.”

As Your Content readers know, Google announced on Jan. 8 it would sever ties with the app–claiming it may ’cause serious harm’ by allowing it to operate.

Developing now … Details to follow.

