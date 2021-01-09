Saturday, January 9, 2021
Department of Justice launch investigation into shooting death of Ashli Babbit at U.S. Capitol

The Department of Justice is opening an investigation into the shooting death of an Air Force veteran during the Capitol riot on Wednesday, Your Content is first to reveal.

Developing now… Details to follow.

