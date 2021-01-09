Saturday, January 9, 2021
Saturday, January 9, 2021
News Tip?
NEWS FLASH

Names of those charged for being amid crowd at chaos at the Capitol

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

The United States Attorney’s Office for D.C. released information Friday about charges that have been filed and arrests that have been made stemming from Wednesday’s mob attack on the U.S. Capitol, Your Content has learned.

Officials said Friday that Richard Barnett, the man who broke into Speaker Pelosi’s office and posed for pictures and stole mail from her desk has been charged with three federal counts and was arrested Friday morning in Benton County, Arkansas. He was charged with entering a restricted building, violent entry, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and stealing public property.

Three men were charged today in federal court in the District of Columbia in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.

Jacob Anthony Chansley, a.k.a. Jake Angeli, of Arizona, was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Chansley was taken into custody today.

- Advertisement -

It is alleged that Chansley was identified as the man seen in media coverage who entered the Capitol building dressed in horns, a bearskin headdress, red, white and blue face paint, shirtless, and tan pants. This individual carried a spear, approximately 6 feet in length, with an American flag tied just below the blade.

Adam Johnson, 36, of Florida, was charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; one count of theft of government property; and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Johnson was arrested yesterday and is currently in custody.

It is alleged that on Jan. 6, 2021, Johnson illegally entered the United States Capitol and removed the Speaker of the House’s lectern from where it had been stored on the House side of the Capitol building. A search of open sources led law enforcement to Johnson, who is allegedly seen in a widely circulated photo inside the Capitol carrying the lectern.

Derrick Evans, 35, of West Virginia, was charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds. Evans was taken into custody Friday.

It is alleged that on Jan. 6, 2021, Evans, a recently elected member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, streamed live to his Facebook page a video of himself joining and encouraging a crowd unlawfully entering the U.S. Capitol. In the video, Evans is allegedly seen crossing the threshold of the doorway into the U.S. Capitol and shouting, “We’re in, we’re in! Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!”

Another individual has been federally charged for his possession of Molotov cocktails and firearms. Investigators found 11 Molotov cocktails, two handguns, and an M4 Carbine assault rifle. Eleven Molotov cocktails included gasoline, styrofoam material that would essentially constitute “homemade napalm.”

A man named Mark Leffingwell has separately been federally charged with entering the U.S. Capitol, pushing officers and punching one with his fist.

Christopher Michael Alberts of Maryland has been charged with entering the U.S. Capitol in possession of a handgun.

West Virginia state lawmaker Derrick Evans has also been charged with illegal entry after he recorded himself in a video entering the Capitol. It wasn’t immediately announced if Evans is in custody.

Several other state lawmakers across the country traveled to Washington, D.C., for demonstrations this week but it’s unknown if any other elected official joined the mob of people attacking the U.S. Capitol, reports CBS 21.

The ATF and FBI continue to urge the public to report suspected use of explosive devices, or violent, destructive acts associated with the recent unrest. Anyone with information can call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), email [email protected] or submit information anonymously via ReportIt.com.

The FBI is looking for individuals who may have incited or promoted violence of any kind. Anyone with digital material or tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or submit images or videos at fbi.gov/USCapitol.Hansley SOFEvans complaint affidavitJohnson SOF

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
22,577,798
confirmed cases
Updated on January 9, 2021 3:34 pm
united states
379,832
deaths
Updated on January 9, 2021 3:34 pm
united states
8,898,760
active
Updated on January 9, 2021 3:34 pm
united states
13,299,206
recovered
Updated on January 9, 2021 3:34 pm
World
89,843,646
confirmed cases
Updated on January 9, 2021 3:34 pm
world
1,930,082
deaths
Updated on January 9, 2021 3:34 pm
world
23,835,990
active
Updated on January 9, 2021 3:34 pm
world
64,077,574
recovered
Updated on January 9, 2021 3:34 pm

Related Articles

NEWS FLASH

Man who stole Pelosi’s podium arrested with horn man for chaos at the Capitol

Your Content Staff - 0
The man seen in the viral Getty photo walking off with the house speakers...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

FBI searching for Adam Johnson after carrying Pelosi’s podium out of the Capitol

Your Content Staff - 0
The FBI is searching for the Florida man identified in a viral photo showing him carrying...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Google ‘suspending’ Parler from platform

Your Content Staff - 1
Google announced Friday it is suspending the app Parler from the Google Play Store,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists incorporated in Pennsylvania.