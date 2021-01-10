Sunday, January 10, 2021
Sunday, January 10, 2021
Lawmakers start testing positive for COVID-19 after ‘super spreader’ Electoral College count amid chaos at the Capitol

House lawmakers may have been exposed to someone testing positive for COVID-19 while they sheltered at an undisclosed location during the Capitol siege by a violent mob that hijacked a peaceful demonstration, Your Content has learned.

The Capitol’s attending physician notified all lawmakers Sunday of the virus exposure and urged them to be tested. The infected individual was not named.

Dr. Brian Moynihan wrote that “many members of the House community were in protective isolation in the large room — some for several hours” on Wednesday. He said “individuals may have been exposed to another occupant with coronavirus infection.”

Developing now… Details to follow.

