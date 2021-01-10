Sunday, January 10, 2021
Sunday, January 10, 2021
Nancy Bush Ellis, Sister of George W. Bush, Dead at 94

Nancy Bush Ellis, the only sister of former President George H.W. Bush, has died at 94, according to the George & Barbara Bush Foundation.

“We are sad to share that President Bush’s beloved sister, Nancy Bush Ellis, has passed away,” the foundation tweeted. “Our condolences and prayers are with the Ellis and Bush families as we remember a remarkable woman who brought joy and light to the world.”

