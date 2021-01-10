Monday, January 11, 2021
Monday, January 11, 2021
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick to receive Presidential Medal of Honor

President Donald Trump will present one of the nation’s highest civilian honors to Bill Belichick, the football coach of the New England Patriots and the only coach to win six Super Bowl titles.

